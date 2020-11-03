Denzel Curry Won’t Work With Travis Scott: “His Attitude Funky”

Denzel Curry is on one today.

Earlier today, we wrote about his question-and-answer session on Twitter, in which he revealed why A$AP Rocky removed him from a song, citing that it was because of his friendship with SpaceGhostPurrp.

Since then, the Carol City representative has replied to some more questions, specifically answering whether he would ever work with Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. Only one of them got the seal of approval.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Asked whether he would ever make a song with Travis Scott, Denzel Curry seemingly refused, explaining why he would turn down the offer. “His attitude funky,” he wrote.

Somebody called him out and said that he was supposed to be on Astroworld, citing the “Houstonfornication” beat, which Denzel recorded over. According to Zel, that was a mix-up on the producer’s end.

“Not true the producer just sent the same beat not knowing who was going use it coincidentally we both had it,” clarified the rapper.

As for Kendrick Lamar, he’d make all the time in the world to link up with the Compton icon.

“Of course,” he said when he was asked if he would ever consider hopping in the studio with Pulitzer Kenny.

There have been several instances in Travis Scott’s pre-fame career that would point to him having a “funky” attitude, especially that one time he kicked the photographer off of his stage. Do you think Denzel has a personal reason for not wanting to work with the McDonald’s advocate?