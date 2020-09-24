Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
807
2
The Lox Living Off Xperience
609
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Detroit Rapper Bandgang Jizzle P Reportedly Shot & Killed

Posted By on September 24, 2020

Bandgang Jizzle P, also known as Bandgang AJ, was reportedly shot and killed in Detroit this week.

Detroit rapper Bandgang Jizzle P, also known as Bandgang AJ, has reportedly been confirmed dead after a shooting in the city.

The rising rapper was reportedly shot and killed on Tuesday evening.

Details are currently very limited but one of his associates, Bandgang Javar, spoke on the situation, tweeting: “I appreciate the love but i dont want sympathy i know what come with the territory, just respect Aj family.”

As reported by Vlad TV, there were reports of a homicide on Tuesday night, which killed one man and injured another. It’s not clear whether that pertains to Bandgang Jizzle P’s killing though.

Some outlets are reporting that his shooting was captured on Instagram Live. That much has also not been confirmed.

We will continue to keep you updated as more news is released regarding the murder of Bandgang Jizzle P. RIP.

This news follows up the tragic death of FXXXXY. The Freebandz rapper, who was signed to Future, passed away following a routine medical procedure last week

With FXXXXY, Bandgang Jizzle P, and other rising rappers recently losing their lives, it continues to be a difficult ride for hip-hop fans, who are seemingly mourning artist after artist. Hopefully, we get a few months without any news of this kind.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video
265
0
Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”
278
1
Everything Tory Lanez Alleges In “Daystar” Lyrics
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Mulatto In It
40
0
Mustafa Air Forces
53
0
Lil Wayne Feat. 2 Chainz Siri
66
0
Action Bronson Cliff Hanger
185
0
Suspect Feat. Giggs Bruce Wayne
159
0
Smoke Boys Feat. Dizzee Rascal Justin Bieber
93
0
Joji Tick Tock
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Russ Feat. Kehlani “Take You Back” Video
106
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Baby “Rags2Riches 2” Video
119
0
Bryson Tiller “Right My Wrongs” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video