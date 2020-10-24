Did Ariana Grande Shade Ex Pete Davidson On New Song “Positions”?

Pop superstar Ariana Grande proved with her chart-topping 2018 hit “Thank U, Next” that she isn’t afraid in the least bit to call out her exes in lyrical form — by name at that! With her brand new banger “Positions” just being released, fans are pretty sure that she’s up to it yet again with a coy jab at her ex-sweetie Pete Davidson of SNL fame.



Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Seen together in the photo above during happier times at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, Ariana and Pete dated, got engaged and broke things off all within the span of five months between May 2018 and October 2018. After a handful of shade being thrown from both sides in the years following, it seems like Ari just had one more thing to say to her former “forever boy.”

“Positions” opens with the lyrics, “Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.” Sounds innocent enough, right? Diehard Arianators heard something way more sinister though, particularly being that there’s a noticeable break between “re” and “peat” as she sings it. In shirt, the implication is that it was a slick play on words towards Pete that ties in with a lyric about hoping her new relationship doesn’t turn out like the last one(s). Ariana is currently dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who she appeared alongside in the quarantine-savvy music video for her Justin Bieber collab “Stuck with U.”

Whether or not Ariana Grande is being petty for no reason or her fans are just reading into things a bit too much has yet to be confirmed, but it does make the whole “Petiana” saga feel even more dramatic than it already has played out to be. Listen to “Positions” below and let us know what you think: