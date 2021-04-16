Diddy & His Sons Wild Out To Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski” In Hilarious Video

After countless delays, Slime Language 2, the highly anticipated compilation album from Young Thug‘s record label YSL, finally arrived today. With mind-blowing features from stars like Drake, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Big Sean, and Lil Baby, the entire Hip-Hop community seems to be enjoying Slime Language 2 on this New Music Friday. Apparently, Diddy is among those that are feeling the album and, more specifically, Young Thug and Gunna’s standout track “Ski.”

In a video reposted to Young Thug’s Instagram account, Diddy is seen slowly creeping into the camera with Junebug Challenge-esque moves as the music to “Ski” blares in the background. As Young Thug’s energetic vocals start sounding off, Diddy immediately busts out into his dance moves, mimicking a skiing motion.

In tandem with the infectious “Ski!” lyric, the Bad Boy Records founder launches forward as his son catches him by his shirt. Sadly, the camera that Diddy and his sons are recording on falls, prompting them to execute the dance once more. Luckily, they’re able to successfully execute the dance during their second take.

Vocalizing what we’re all likely thinking after seeing Diddy’s enthusiastic dance moves, Young Thug offered the simple caption, “@diddy did it…” Immediately after typing that, the YSL head honcho also challenged another prominent artist to follow in Diddy’s footsteps, writing, “@future your turn brada.”

With Diddy absolutely killing his “Ski” dance moves, do you think that Future will actually give the dance a shot?