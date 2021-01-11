Rap Basement

Diddy & London On Da Track Hit The "Love" Studio

Posted By on January 11, 2021

It looks like Diddy is gearing up to release some new music.

Puff Daddy is practically the closest the rap game has come to a real-life Santa Claus. He decides who’s been naughty or nice and either gifts them generously or decides to hold on to their masters–you just never know with the New York mogul. On the brighter side of things, Diddy‘s latest mantra is to spread love, and last year he aided in COVID-19 relief paying rent for families in Miami. For his mother’s 80th birthday, he gave her a Bentley and $1 million dollars.

Diddy has also been generous with his words lately, giving credit to artists, and advice where he sees fit. Bow Wow shared that Diddy made him a better family man, while he helped French Montana get back in shape and called PND “the best writer that’s out there right now.”

Continuing with his theme of good vibes and spreading love, the Bad Boy CEO dubbed his music-making space “Love Studio” and shared that he was in the lab with London On Da Track.

In a series of Instagram stories, we see Diddy and London vibing to what could be Diddy’s next hit single or contribution to something the credible producer is working on for his soon to be baby mother, Summer Walker.

Would you be interested in a Summer and Diddy track? 

Via HNHH

