Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
79
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1866
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
596
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Diddy Pens An Open Letter To Corporate America

Posted By on April 8, 2021

Diddy publishes an open letter to Corporate America, in which he calls for “radical change” and challenges corporations to do more for the Black Community than offer “a token investment.”

Diddy has come a long way from his early days in the music industry, transitioning from a record executive at Bad Boy Records to becoming one of the leading voices in Hip-Hop, the entire entertainment industry, and Black American culture. While Diddy is known for spreading love to Hip-Hop and R&B artists and giving them extravagant giftsthe mogul has recently decided to go in a more serious direction and write an open letter to Corporate America.

Published directly to his media and TV company REVOLT, “If You Love Us, Pay Us: A letter from Sean Combs to Corporate America” finds Diddy calling out shady Corporate America practices that negatively affect America’s Black community as well as advocating for meaningful change moving forward.

Teasing his open letter on Instagram with an archival clip of James Baldwin, Diddy directs his followers to REVOLT to read his approximately 450-word manifesto. The Bad Boy mogul opens the letter with a quote from Desmond Tutu, which states, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” Immediately following that insightful quote, Diddy unleashes a statement that is just as powerful: “The same feet these companies use to stand with us in solidarity are the same feet they use to stand on our necks.”

Throughout his open letter, he discusses how corporations like General Motors have long exploited Black media companies like REVOLT as well as Black culture in general before giving Corporate America an ultimatum: “You’re either with us or you are on the other side.”

In order to do that, Diddy suggests that Corporate America gives “an equitable percentage” of what has been exploited and stolen from the Black Community and reinvests those resources back into it. “If the Black community represents 15% of your revenue,” Diddy writes, “Black-owned media should receive at least 15% of the advertising spend. If you love us, pay us! Not a token investment. Not a charity check or donation.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Do you agree with the stance that Diddy takes in his open letter to Corporate America?

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53 525 4
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
79
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53
0
Lil Mama Claims She Has Been Ignored By Jay-Z
79
0
Pooh Shiesty Gets Platinum Plaque On Set With Gucci Mane
66
0
Prince’s Estate Announce “Welcome 2 America” Album
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Brasstracks What's Next (Cover)
93
0
DMX A Minute For Your Son
79
0
Chynna Burnout
66
0
Pouya Leave Me Alone
53
0
Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Set Him Up
146
0
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Lil Durk Up The Sco
66
0
Logic Tired In Malibu
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane “Ugly” Video
79
0
Lil Tjay Feat. Toosii “Love Hurts” Video
132
0
Mooski “Track Star” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
Lil Mama Claims She Has Been Ignored By Jay-Z