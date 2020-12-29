Rap Basement

Diddy Praises His Protégé French Montana

Posted By on December 29, 2020

Diddy is shouting out his protégé French Montana’s new cover story interview, praising him for his journey from the bottom.

French Montana graced the cover of this month’s XXL Magazine, where he answered questions about his health and the second chapter of his career. The South Bronx raised rapper received a special shout out from Diddy on Instagram today congratulating him on the new cover.   

Diddy shared the cover to his Instagram page, captioning the post, “I know the journey was a mother f*cker. Health is wealth! Proud of you King!” before tagging French. The Bad Boy CEO signed the rapper to his label as part of a joint deal with Maybach Music Group in 2012, and then went on to serve as the executive producer for Montana’s debut studio album Excuse My French along with Rick Ross

In his cover story interview for the magazine, Frenchie got honest about the frequent drug use that landed him in the emergency room. The Morrocan born artist said he was popping Adderall and Percocet pills excessively to regulate his moods, adding he feels like “90% of musicians are on that.”


Eugene Gologursky/Time Warner Cable/Getty Images

French confessed, “It was just overdoing something for too long. And, to the point where, now sober is becoming my new high. People seen I was out of control, not me, you know what I’m saying? ’Cause, you know, it’s almost like, you know, working out. You don’t see you getting big ’cause you see yourself every day. It’s the same thing with you being out of control.” Listen to the full-length interview with French below.

Via HNHH

