HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Diddy Says PartyNextDoor Is The Best Songwriter Out

Posted By on December 29, 2020

The hip-hop boss is praising the Toronto artist for his impressive pen game.

PartyNextDoor has long been recognized in the industry as one of the most powerful forces behind the scenes. Aside from having a successful solo career producing and writing his own songs, Party’s pen game has produced hits like “The Blinding” by Jay Electronica ft. Travis Scott, “Sex With Me” and “Work” off Rihanna‘s ANTI album, DJ Khaled‘s “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and many, many more. It is safe to say that the 27-year old Mississauga native is pretty great at what he does.  

Now, one of the biggest hip-hop bosses in the game is recognizing PND’s extraordinary talent. In a new video interview, Diddy names the 27-year-old talent as the best songwriter out right now. “PartyNextDoor to me is the best writer that’s out there right now,” Diddy declared. After pausing for a moment, he affirms his statements, adding “I said it, I said it.”

A shoutout from the Bad Boy Records head honcho is nothing short of an amazing achievement considering Diddy‘s power in the game. Party’s talent is truly undeniable, especially if you reflect on how, after all, he is the only one who has yet to pull Rihanna out of retirement since her ANTI days when they linked up on “BELIEVE IT” off PND’s fourth studio album PARTYMOBILE this year. 

Do you agree with Diddy? Is PND truly one of the best songwriters out right now? Let us know in the comments. 


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Via HNHH

