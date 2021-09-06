Rap Basement

Diddy Shares His Thoughts On Kanye West’s “DONDA” & Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”

Posted By on September 6, 2021

Diddy says Drake and Kanye West are “true kings” and shares his opinion on their respective albums.

Diddy is loving all of the new music that we’ve received in the last couple of weeks, taking time out of his vacation in Capri, Italy to share his opinion of two of this year’s biggest album releases: Kanye West’s DONDA and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

The hip-hop mogul is presently soaking up the sun in Italy but he wanted to show some love to Drake and Kanye West, two of the biggest artists in the world, congratulating them on their new album releases.


Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

“I listened to both these albums and first of all, I just wanna say that you guys are true kings of creativity,” said Diddy about Drake and Ye. “Both of you guys are so special and necessary. Thank y’all for the inspiration! I wanna make sure that what hip-hop knows is the reach and the power that we have. I really wanna take my hat off to both of these brothers for sharing their truth.”

Diddy went on to praise both artists for being authentic to themselves, albeit in two different ways. Celebrating Drake’s Certified Lover Boy status, and Kanye’s manner of always staying true to his mission, before marking that he’s feeling refreshed and enjoying both albums. However, he was listening to Kanye’s “Pure Souls” with Roddy Ricch in the video, so he may have a favorite.


Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Listen to Diddy’s take on both albums below and let us know what you think. Earlier today, it was also reported that Drake’s sales dramatically decreased his second day out, whereas Kanye’s have been increasing. Read about that here.

Via HNHH

