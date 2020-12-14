Diddy Shares Rare Clips Of Kid Cudi And More For “Last Train To Paris” Anniversary

Rap Basement

Posted By on December 14, 2020

Diddy celebrates the 10th anniversary of “Last Train To Paris” with rare clips alongside Kid Cudi, Busta Rhymes, Jay Electronica and more during the album’s recording sessions.

On December 14, 2010, Diddy set out on a journey to change the scope of hip-hop and R&B alongside singers Dawn Richards and Kalenna Harper (then labeled as the duo “Dirty Money”) on their debut album as a group titled Last Train To Paris. The project was loaded with superstar features because, well, Diddy, ranging from Usher and Chris Brown all the way to Rick Ross and The Notorious B.I.G.

For the album’s 10th anniversary, the longtime music mogul decided to share rare clips from the album’s recording sessions featuring the likes of Busta Rhymes, James Fauntleroy and even Kid Cudi

Diddy Rare Clip Kid Cudi Last Train To Paris 10th Anniversary
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Among the clips that were shared exclusively by XXL, the one with Cudi stands out the most strictly off the fact that he never ended up appearing on the album. Whatever they were working on though sounds just as eclectic as what you can currently hear on Cudi’s new LP Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. The idea of a rare Diddy x Kid Cudi track existing somewhere, particularly one made during an era where Puff’s musical influence was somewhere between hip-hop and house, is definitely worth the wait if they ever decide to leak it to the world. Until then, at least we have the album itself and now rarely-seen footage to hold us over for the time being.

Watch the clip below of Diddy and Kid Cudi vibing in the studio during recording sessions for Last Train To Paris, which you can stream right now on all music platforms. Peep the other clips of James Fauntleroy, Busta Rhymes and more over on XXL.

Via HNHH

