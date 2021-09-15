Rap Basement

Diddy Slides In “Verzuz” Comments To Say He Wants Dr. Dre Battle

Posted By on September 14, 2021

We’ve received rumors and updates about this potential mega-“Verzuz,” but will it really go down?

We’re in the thick of Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz, and while fans are enjoying hits and album favorites, we’re seeing celebrities storm the comment section. They’re sharing in the experience as they recall memories with the two rappers while reveling in this iconic moment of seeing Joe and Ja on a virtual world stage. The pair and their entourages have taken over Madison Square Garden, and there is much more to come—as promised by both New York City rappers.

As Irv Gotti battles it out against trolls who continuously bring up 50 Cent, Diddy slid himself in the comment section to state who he wants to go up against on Verzuz.

Dr. Dre, Diddy
Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

As expected, Sean Combs wants to battle Dr. Dre, but it doesn’t seem as if the California icon is interested. There were rumors last year that there was a time when Dre was in communication with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz about a match-up, but after seeing Teddy Riley go through major sound hiccups during his Verzuz with Babyface, the Aftermath mogul allegedly decided not to participate.

“Only person I would do is dre,” Diddy commented, with many people agreeing with the match-up. It would make for a bicoastal battle that would need way more than 20 hits each. Check out a few posts below and let us know if you think Diddy and Dre should be the next big Verzuz appearance.

Via HNHH

