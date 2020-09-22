Rap Basement

Diddy Taps Bia As Face Of New Sean John x Missguided Collection

Posted By on September 21, 2020

The late ’90s to early 2000s-inspired collection will launch at the end of the month.

A women’s wear brand is getting a Sean John makeover. On September 29, Diddy‘s 117-piece collection with the popular UK-based brand will launch and the sneak peek already has fans pulling out their purses. The streetwear Sean John collection is said to include tracksuits, crop tops, bodycon dresses, bucket hats—a mix of the 1990s to early 2000s flare with a more contemporary twist. Diddy’s fashion label launched back in 1998 and buyers are excited to see what he’s come up with for this 2020 update.

“This is an exciting partnership for Sean John, we feel like the time is right to bring a strong, style-driven collection to market for women. We couldn’t think of a better partner than Missguided, because they get it,” Diddy reportedly said. “Over the years, women have supported the brand, worn our iconic velour tracksuits and have been asking for a collection, so here it is!”

The face of the Sean John x Missguided collection will be Bia, and a preview of the rapper modeling the new looks has been shared to social media. “I think the Sean John and Missguided partnership is brilliant and so classic,” said Bia. “It is a collection that I feel comfortable in and confident wearing. This shoot was so fun and natural.” Take a look at what fans can expect below.

