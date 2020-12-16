Dionne Warwick, Chance The Rapper, & The Weeknd Turn Twitter Spat Into Charitable Song

Dionne Warwick is more than a legend… she’s an integral piece of the fabric that makes up music history. Earlier this month, Warwick hopped on Twitter to poke fun at the stage names of Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd.

“Hi, @chancetherapper,” she tweeted. “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Next, she came for Abel. “The Weeknd is next,” she continued. “Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” Both artist enjoyed the ribbing, responding with admiration and respect.

“Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!” Chance responded. “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

“I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day,” The Weeknd joked. Now, it appears that the little internet moment has grown into something more.

According to TMZ, Warwick, Chance, and Abel will be teaming up for a new charitable song. Following their Twitter introduction, Dionne and Chance began working on an initiative to feed homeless people. Chance announced on Tuesday on ABC that a new song will aim to raise money to support this cause. TMZ has learned that The Weeknd will also be joining them after he heard about the project. Dionne Damon Elliott, Warwick’s son, states that he is writing and producing the track, which is entitled “Nothing’s Impossible.” Money from the song’s streams will benefit Hunger Not Impossible.