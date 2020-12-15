Dipset Goes Acapella For Kith x Knicks Collab

Juelz Santana is home, the holidays are around the corner, and there is no better time than to start adding A Dipset Christmas to your playlist. But, the NBA Season is also around the corner and it could to align with a possible new release from Dipset. We also got a new freestyle from Cam, Jim, and Juelz for Kith’s new collaboration with the New York Knicks.

Cam’ron sets the tone for the four-minute freestyle as the three MCs are centered in Madison Square Garden. Tension strikes as a spotlight hits Cam. “Pardon me if I get emotional/I’m on the same court where I was on the verge of scoring 30/ You that net right there? That basket did me dirty/ 92 championship, buzzer-beater, that rim curved me,” he raps. “NBA? Nah I’m Above The Rim/ I turned right into Birdie/ You hear that nutso?”

Juelz Santana comes through right after, proving once again that his pen is as sharp as it ever been with a plethora of nods to the streets that raised him. “Neck skatin’ on ice like we Rangers/ Barbershops, bodegas, the trees blazed up/ Projects, Air Force Ones in all flavors/ Caught cases, the more you make it, the more dangerous/ Yankee fitted, Knicks jerseys, Ball players,” he raps.

Jim Jones closes things out on the freestyle with a near-stream-of-consciousness type flow and lavish flexes. “I remember when I was young, I saw kids in a park to die/ ‘Cause they was shootin’ hoops and the sparks would fly/ But I do know God is good because we at Madison Square Garden’s on this Knicks hardwood/ Smellin’ like my Rolls Royce car would,” he raps.

Peep the Dipset members crush it below. Who had the best verse? Sound off in the comments.