Dipset Goes Acapella For Kith x Knicks Collab

It’s only right that Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana ring in Kith’s new collaboration with the New York Knicks with some bars.
Juelz Santana is home, the holidays are around the corner, and there is no better time than to start adding A Dipset Christmas to your playlist. But, the NBA Season is also around the corner and it could to align with a possible new release from Dipset. We also got a new freestyle from Cam, Jim, and Juelz for Kith’s new collaboration with the New York Knicks.
Cam’ron sets the tone for the four-minute freestyle as the three MCs are centered in Madison Square Garden. Tension strikes as a spotlight hits Cam. “Pardon me if I get emotional/I’m on the same court where I was on the verge of scoring 30/ You that net right there? That basket did me dirty/ 92 championship, buzzer-beater, that rim curved me,” he raps. “NBA? Nah I’m Above The Rim/ I turned right into Birdie/ You hear that nutso?”
Juelz Santana comes through right after, proving once again that his pen is as sharp as it ever been with a plethora of nods to the streets that raised him. “Neck skatin’ on ice like we Rangers/ Barbershops, bodegas, the trees blazed up/ Projects, Air Force Ones in all flavors/ Caught cases, the more you make it, the more dangerous/ Yankee fitted, Knicks jerseys, Ball players,” he raps.
Jim Jones closes things out on the freestyle with a near-stream-of-consciousness type flow and lavish flexes. “I remember when I was young, I saw kids in a park to die/ ‘Cause they was shootin’ hoops and the sparks would fly/ But I do know God is good because we at Madison Square Garden’s on this Knicks hardwood/ Smellin’ like my Rolls Royce car would,” he raps.
Peep the Dipset members crush it below. Who had the best verse? Sound off in the comments.
