Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Gudda Gudda Nina
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
DJ Akademiks: “[Saweetie] Was Dead Weight Holding [Quavo] Back”

Posted By on March 26, 2021

DJ Akademiks has nothing nice to say about Saweetie.

The Migos are entering a new chapter in their prolific run as one of the greatest rap groups of all-time, teasing the release of their upcoming album Culture III. As the trio of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff navigates this new era, they’re continually struck with all kinds of potentially-damaging headlines about their personal lives, including cheating allegations for Quavo and Offset, as well as more serious claims about Takeoff

Following the recent split of rap’s favorite couple Saweetie and Quavo, there has been a lot of slander popping up on social media regarding the former, who called out her ex-boyfriend for cheating on her with multiple women. DJ Akademiks previously stated that the Migos are one of his favorite music acts, so it shouldn’t be surprising that he’s siding with them. However, the extent to which he’s trashing Saweetie post-breakup is pretty bad.


Taking to Twitter to tease a new version of the long-awaited “Modern Day Stroll” from Migos, Ak predicted a strong presence for Quavo in the coming months. “The Post Saweetie era for Quavo finna be legendary,” said the blogger. “I’m calling it. She was dead weight holding mans back. He already rapping different.”

Ak also said that Offset impressed him with his new verse on the song, adding, “Offset been rapping like cardi in the next room going thru his phone.. he snapping like a mf.”

Do you think Saweetie was holding Quavo back?


Via HNHH

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
Rod Wave Shock Da World
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
