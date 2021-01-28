DJ Envy Claims A ‘6ix9ine Manager’ Called Him For A Breakfast Club Interview

Tekashi 6ix9ine might be the most singular most unpopular figure in the rap game right now, and, unfortunately for the Brooklyn rapper, it’s starting to show more and more each day. Just this week, Showtime released the trailer of their upcoming docuseries Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, which will document his unconventional rise in the rap game all the way to his status as a snitch. Aside from the upcoming docuseries, which will surely drag his reputation further down even more, interviewers are also hesitant to sit down with the polarizing rapper.

DJ Envy revealed on The Breakfast Club today that he woke up at 4 am to multiple missed calls from an unknown number. When he called it back, the person on the other end claimed to be 6ix9ine’s manager “Murda” Murphy reaching out to set up an interview on the popular radio show.

“Mind you this is four o’clock in the morning,” Envy recalled. “I’m like, ‘I got 30 more minutes of sleep what are you calling me for?’ He said, ‘Hey this is Murphy I was just playing with you. This is Tekashi 6ix9ine’s manager, would you interview him?’ ‘No.’ He says, ‘Does it have to do anything with politics?’ I said, ‘Man, you called me at four o’clock in the morning.’ Bam.”

“Murda” Murphy is actually 6ix9ine’s manager, but a call at that hour could easily be confused as a prank call from an unknown number. The crew has previously discussed the prospects of having him featured on the show at the end of 2019. “I don’t want to promote to kids that you go wild and do some stupid ish and you just go tell on the people you’ve done and all of a sudden you come out and can put out records and it’s all cool,” Envy said at the time about the situation.

Charlamagne Tha God added, “That young man has a target on his back. He needs to come home and figure out his life. Figure out who he is as a man before he jumps into the character of 6ix9ine. Daniel Hernandez has to do some soul searching.”

Check out the full 6ix9ine discussion below, and listen in to today’s episode of the show above. Do you think he should be interviewed on The Breakfast Club? Let us know down in the comments.