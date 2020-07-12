DJ Khaled Brings An Owl To Announce Upcoming “Pop Chune” With Drake

DJ Khaled has been steadily teasing the release of new music. Though, like the rest of the music industry, he was forced to re-route his plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Touring plans have been canceled and it’s damn-near impossible to host any sort of live event to interact with fans. However, it is summer, and DJ Khaled isn’t allowing the season to pass without dropping a big track.

In the past few months, emojis of keys and owls have littered DJ Khaled’s Instagram posts which was a pretty obvious indication that Drake would be hopping on the first single to his new project. Khaled only makes hits so it only makes sense that the rapper who has more hits that essentially anyone else would kick the campaign off. The Miami DJ shared a video, presumably from a photoshoot, where he’s producing — or at least appearing to do so — with a live owl sitting behind him in the studio.

“VOCLAS BEEN IN ! DEM boy ah make POP CHUNE. WE ah make CHUNE ah go POP POP PON YOUR HEAD TOP,” Khaled captioned the post. “#WETHEBEST #OVO SO YOU KNOW KHALED @champagnepapi @wethebestmusic LUV ALWAYS MAN DIFFERENT!”

Khaled has often used Drake to help kick off the roll out for his albums. We’ll see what he has in store with his upcoming “pop chune.”