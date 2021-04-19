Rap Basement

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
Gudda Gudda Nina
2131
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
900
2
DJ Khaled Hints At Lil Wayne “Khaled Khaled” Appearance

Posted By on April 19, 2021

As seen in an IG update, DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne appear to be cooking up for a “Khaled Khaled” collaboration.

DJ Khaled‘s upcoming album Khaled Khaled is on the way. In fact, the affable mogul recently shared a status update on the project’s overall completion, teasing that it was sitting at a healthy 97.7 percent.

Guests, while not confirmed by way of a direct tracklist, appear to include Post Malone, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Migos, H.E.R, Buju Banton, Nas, and many more. As of today, a new name can be added to the mix, as Khaled recently shared an Instagram post indicating that he joined forces with the legendary Lil Wayne

In true Khaled fashion, his caption tells us little about the nature of what’s to come, instead focusing on the DJ’s unbridled enthusiasm for the art of the collaboration. To his credit, Khaled has never been shy about giving his favorite artists their flowers, and his ability to play nicely with others has clearly proven fruitful.

“ICON ALERT,” he captions, alongside an intriguing image of him and Weezy gazing sky-bound. “My brother!” Brother indeed, given their frequent collaborative rate. Of course, Wayne’s presence still lingers every time the “We Taking Over” instrumental kicks off, given how thoroughly he bodied it not once but twice. While it’s unlikely that Khaled will quarterback another bar-heavy banger of similar nature, given that his last Lil Wayne-assisted single was “I’m The One,” it should be interesting to see what the duo manage to cook up for Khaled Khaled.

Check out the update for yourself below, and keep an eye out for concrete details on DJ Khaled‘s next body of work. Given how much he tends to love the summer months, you can bet the album will be coming sooner than later.

LISTEN: Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled at peak performance level

Via HNHH

