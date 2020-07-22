Rap Basement

DJ Khaled Is In “Album Mode,” Dances To Drake Collab “Popstar” In The Studio

Posted By on July 21, 2020

DJ Khaled turns up to his new Drake collab “Popstar” as he works on his forthcoming project “Khaled Khaled.”

It was just last Friday when DJ Khaled and Drake blessed fans with not one, but two new collaborations: “Popstar” and “Greece.” Both music icons are said to working overtime in the studio to get their next projects perfected prior to what aims to be two of the most massive releases of the year—that is if Khaled Khaled drops in 2020. Over on Instagram, DJ Khaled showed that he’s in full “album mode” as he shared a series of images and videos of himself in the studio.

DJ KHaled, Drake, Album
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

“ALBUM MODE STUDIO VIBES FAN LUV GET SOME REST WE BACK AT IT TOMORROW FIRST TING . @wethebestmusic I AM KHALED KHALED LUV ALWAYS ,” the megaproducer wrote in one caption. In a video, Khaled fired up his ones and twos and even broke out the airhorns as if he was in a nightclub, but he saved the best for his third clip.

A DJ Khaled trifecta of posts isn’t complete without him showing off his fancy footwork. The We The Best mogul displayed his dance moves as he grooved to “Popstar,” clearly celebrating what is sure to be a nice charting position in its first week. Check out DJ Khaled’s posts below.

Via HNHH

