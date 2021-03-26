Rap Basement

DJ Khaled Isn’t Letting Up On The “Khaled Khaled” Teasers

Posted By on March 26, 2021

DJ Khaled continues to fuel hype for his forthcoming album “Khaled Khaled” by teasing his collaborations with Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and Tay Keith.

DJ Khaled’s album mode for Khaled Khaled has been one of the most engaging album rollouts in recent memory. Starting with the release of the double Drake singles “POPSTAR” and “GREECE” last summer, the road to DJ Khaled‘s forthcoming sixth studio album has been full of surprises and teasers courtesy of the iconic DJ and record producer himself. Over the past week alone, Khaled has teased collaborations with Migos, revealed that he had received vocals from H.E.R. and Post Malone, and shared behind the scenes pictures of Nas and Roddy Ricch in the studio with him. With that said, DJ Khaled isn’t taking his foot off the gas anytime soon.

In a slew of recent Instagram posts, DJ Khaled has now revealed that Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Tay Keith, among other artists have also stopped by his studio to lay down their contributions for Khaled Khaled. One picture shows Meek Mill leaning in front of a computer monitor while another shows Tay Keith posing with Khaled as he holds up a massive Ciroc bottle. The post that’s likely to really get fans excited, however, is the dramatic video that he posted that shows Lil Baby rapping in the booth, complete with dramatic music.

If the high-profile collaborations that DJ Khaled has been teasing over the past weeks are any indication of the magnitude of his forthcoming studio album Khaled Khaled, then it’s looking like the We The Best record producer’s sixth studio album will definitely be one for the books.

Are you excited for DJ Khaled to drop Khaled Khaled or are you tired of all of these teasers without any new music to go along with it?

Via HNHH

