DJ Khaled Reveals Star-Studded Guest Lineup For New Podcast

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that anybody can make a good chunk of change from home, just by being themselves. Entrepreneurial spirit has been running high during the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing some people to find alternative means to make money. We’ve seen OnlyFans become a phenomenon with people like Blac Chyna making approximately $20 million A MONTH on the platform. Podcasters have also seen stiffer competition with Fat Joe, Lil Wayne, Lupe Fiasco, Royce Da 5’9″, DJ Paul, and others stepping into the game, coming through with some must-watch episodes.

It looks like DJ Khaled is about to take some of the shine because he has just released a trailer for his brand new podcast, The First One, which will be hosted by Amazon Music.

Although Khaled describes his new venture as an “audio movie” instead of a podcast, he’s still packing the guest lineup full of people that we would love to hear more from.

The trailer he shared for his new show includes appearances from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Kelly Rowland, Jon Bon Jovi, Big Sean, Fat Joe, T.I., and more.

The podcast will debut this week on October 15. It is being developed by Amazon Music and Springhill Company, LeBron James’ media company.

Will you be tuning in for any of these interviews?