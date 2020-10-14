Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DJ Khaled Reveals Star-Studded Guest Lineup For New Podcast
106
0
Anderson .Paak Once Got Wasted At Rick Ross’s Estate
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Big Sean Detroit
874
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
728
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DJ Khaled Reveals Star-Studded Guest Lineup For New Podcast

Posted By on October 14, 2020

DJ Khaled’s new podcast “The First One” will include interviews with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kelly Rowland, Big Sean, Jon Bon Jovi, and more.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that anybody can make a good chunk of change from home, just by being themselves. Entrepreneurial spirit has been running high during the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing some people to find alternative means to make money. We’ve seen OnlyFans become a phenomenon with people like Blac Chyna making approximately $20 million A MONTH on the platform. Podcasters have also seen stiffer competition with Fat Joe, Lil Wayne, Lupe Fiasco, Royce Da 5’9″, DJ Paul, and others stepping into the game, coming through with some must-watch episodes.

It looks like DJ Khaled is about to take some of the shine because he has just released a trailer for his brand new podcast, The First One, which will be hosted by Amazon Music. 

Although Khaled describes his new venture as an “audio movie” instead of a podcast, he’s still packing the guest lineup full of people that we would love to hear more from.

The trailer he shared for his new show includes appearances from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Kelly Rowland, Jon Bon Jovi, Big Sean, Fat Joe, T.I., and more. 

The podcast will debut this week on October 15. It is being developed by Amazon Music and Springhill Company, LeBron James’ media company.

Will you be tuning in for any of these interviews?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Anderson .Paak Once Got Wasted At Rick Ross’s Estate
132 525 10
0
Kanye West Really Wants On The Joe Rogan Podcast
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

DJ Khaled Reveals Star-Studded Guest Lineup For New Podcast
106
0
Anderson .Paak Once Got Wasted At Rick Ross’s Estate
132
0
Kanye West Really Wants On The Joe Rogan Podcast
79
0
Benny The Butcher Explains The Meaning Of “Burden Of Proof”
146
0
Kanye West Releases New Trap-Tinged Song, Excites Fans
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

Young Nudy Never
66
0
Dr. Dre Feat. Ice Cube Natural Born Killaz
53
0
Madeintyo Feat. Chance The Rapper & Smino BET Uncut
132
0
Kelly Rowland Crazy
146
0
TM88 & Rich The Kid Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz & Southside Breakin' U Off
146
0
Justina Valentine Only Fan
172
0
Prince HotBoi Feat. Icewear Vezzo 211
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy “Diana (Remix)” Video
79
0
Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
159
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

DJ Khaled Reveals Star-Studded Guest Lineup For New Podcast
Anderson .Paak Once Got Wasted At Rick Ross’s Estate
Kanye West Really Wants On The Joe Rogan Podcast