Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
132
0
Russ Reveals Star-Studded “Chomp 2” Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
278
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2396
1
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
1257
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DJ Khaled Says He Worked For Free 97% Of His Life & Reveals New Drake Collab Is On The Way

Posted By on December 7, 2021

The multi-platinum producer gave some insight into his recent success.

DJ Khaled is one of the most successful figures in the modern hip hop landscape

Despite the seemingly-endless stream of memes and hilarious soundbites from the 46-year-old producer, Khaled has been involved with some of the most iconic records in recent hip hop history, and has collaborated with all of the genre’s biggest names. 

This past weekend, in an interview with podcasters Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings at Miami’s Art Basel, Khaled gave some advice to up-and-comers and dropped a couple of his signature keys to success. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

“I’m a producer, I’m a DJ, I’m a father, I’m a friend. I’m in real estate, I’m in retail, I’m into restaurants, I’m into it all,” Khaled said during the “Own Your Masters” event. “We’re supposed to use our social media because it’s really a free commercial for your business. One thing I learned about building a great business…If you do good business, you get good business back. If you do great business, you get great business back.” 

During his conversation with Bilal and Millings, the “I’m On One” mastermind touched on the value of patience, and revealed that yet another Drake collab is in the works. 

“It didn’t happen overnight for me. Quincy Jones didn’t make Thriller until he was 50 years old. Me, when I turned 40, that was when my biggest success happened. I’ve worked free 90 percent of my life, 97 percent of my life, I worked for free. And anyone can vouch for that. But I knew what it would take, and so your social media, you put out that good stuff, you get that good stuff back. That’s the key,” he said.


“I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon,” Khaled finished. “This shit sounds crazy too, the vocals are in.” 

What do you think of DJ Khaled‘s keys to success? Will you be looking for that new Drake record when it drops? Let us know down in the comments. 

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
132 525 10
0
Russ Reveals Star-Studded “Chomp 2” Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
278 525 21
0

Recent Stories

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
132
0
Russ Reveals Star-Studded “Chomp 2” Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
278
0
Lil Nas X Takes A Tumble On Stage In Florida
119
0
DJ Khaled Says He Worked For Free 97% Of His Life & Reveals New Drake Collab Is On The Way
172
0
Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat Headline 2022 Hangout Fest
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

CKay Emiliana
93
0
Yungeen Ace Caterpillars To Butterflies
132
0
CKay Feat. Blxckie By Your Side
119
0
NBA Youngboy Black Ball
622
0
Fredo Bang Get Back
371
0
Lucky Daye Candy Drip
251
0
RJAE Show Me My Opponent
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nardo Wick “Wicked Witch” Video
238
0
T-Rell Loses His “Hood Card” After Epic Backwood Fail On “How To Roll”
225
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Battle Locco & Kokane “No Smut On My Name” Video
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster Shot
Russ Reveals Star-Studded “Chomp 2” Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More
Lil Nas X Takes A Tumble On Stage In Florida