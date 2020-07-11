DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic

DJ Khaled is one of the hardest working men in the culture and continues to strive for greatness even in the midst of one the most harrowing times in human history. The esteemed DJ turned producer/executive extraordinaire recently took his talents to his Instagram page to reveal that he has a collaboration with hip-hop’s most revered artist at the moment in Drake. While the short clip doesn’t exactly state that he and the 6 God have a direct musical collaboration in the works, the visuals provide his following with an idea that hints that the two may be coming together for something special, especially with the Toronto-bred emcee recently revealing that his latest LP is nearly completed.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While DJ Khaled has been taking major safety precautions with his nail technician and his dentist, Drake has found himself in conflict with his adversary Pusha T. The fuel to that nearly two-year-old fire has been refueled and forced both artists’ collaborator in Young Thug to come forward and address his stance on the ongoing beef. However, with DJ Khaled’s proven production ability and Drake’s ability to easily float atop some of this generation’s most cherished instrumentation, there is no telling what will come out of DJ Khaled’s Instagram gifted teaser.

In the short clip posted to the producer’s IG, an animated owl can be seen flying with a set of golden keys in mouth before landing and exposing a set of illuminated eyes towards the camera. Khaled’s caption cryptically reads,

“#FANLUV get some rest. Enjoy your weekend. MONDAY we gon lead you to the next.REMEMBER: EACH (key) leads to the next (key). MONDAY (key) will lead you to INFO to when the musical Anthem key that you been waiting for. #WETHEBEST #OVO SO YOU KNOW.”

Check out DJ Khaled’s We The Best x OVO teaser video in the Instagram post provided below.