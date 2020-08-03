Rap Basement

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
Seven7Hardaway 7x
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
DJ Khaled Teases Upcoming “Khaled Khaled” Single

August 3, 2020

DJ Khaled taps Flipp Dinero and a mystery artist for the upcoming single off his new album “Khaled Khaled.”

It wouldn’t be a summer without a few DJ Khaled records in rotation. With his upcoming album Khaled Khaled set to land in the near future, it seems as if we’ll be getting a steady stream of new music from the loveable mogul. In fact, he’s already dropped off a pair of Drake-assisted tracks in “Greece” and “Popstar,” both of which are believed to be included on the DJ’s new record. Though a proper tracklist has yet to be revealed, Khaled recently took to Instagram to break some news, spilling the details about his brand new single — nay — his brand new anthem.

DJ Khaled

Neilson Barnard/Getty Image

“New @flippdinero single coming I really don’t like use the word single so let me say this new @flippdinero ANTHEM feat [Shhhh emoji] coming,” he teases on Instagram, inviting followers to guess as to who the mystery artist might be. “Also we will have a big announcement when his new ANTHEM is released to the world. @wethebestmusic the home of the ANTHEMS !”

Were we to place a few harmless bets, we’d say it’s a fair possibility that the Flipp Dinero-assisted single lands this Friday, as new music tends to do following its initial unveiling. And secondly, we’d also bet that the announcement is something like a release date, tracklist, or if we’re lucky a combination of the two. Check out the announcement below, and sound off — are you excited to hear what DJ Khaled has been cooking up?

Via HNHH

