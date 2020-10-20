Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Romeo Miller Explains How He & Bow Wow Were “The Face Of A Generation”
79
0
Teyana Taylor Cries After Elton John Pours On Compliments: “You’re My Girl”
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1032
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
794
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DJ Paul Details Strict COVID-19 Measures At Three 6 Mafia Arena Show

Posted By on October 20, 2020

DJ Paul says anyone who isn’t complying with the social distancing measures at Three 6 Mafia’s arena show will get booted.

Three 6 Mafia announced they’d be returning to the stage this December to perform the first indoor arena concert since the terrors of COVID-19 began. They insisted that strict social distancing measures would be put in place to make the event safe and enjoyable for all but still, many had their concerns.

DJ Paul addressed it during his recent appearance on TMZ Live. The founder of Three 6 Mafia explained during a recent interview that Three 6’s team and the Kentucky Governor’s Office spoke at great lengths about this show in order to get approval and finalize how they’d carry out the performance safely. They’ve put so much work in already, what’s the point of ruining that? Especially at a time when artists aren’t able to make money off of touring.

“You gotta wear your mask, you know. If you take your mask off, we gonna remove you from the venue. We got everybody in sets of four,” he explained of the setup. “If the show sells out then we’re going to do another one. We’ll give them time to, you know, sanitize the place. Disinfect it, blah blah blah, whatever and do another one. I think it’s set up so cool, I think everything will be fine.”

The Chainsmokers attempted their own social distancing type of concert in the Hamptons this past summer. It was a miserable failure that resulted in fans rushing towards the stage, ignoring that coronavirus is still out in the world. DJ Paul explained this won’t happen because there’s so much security on deck. 

“I don’t think Lexington, Kentucky gonna play that,” he said. “From what I’m told, they’re going to have security tight. So soon as somebody tries to jump out of those little pods or whatever they got ’em in, I think they’re gonna get them back to the area.”

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Romeo Miller Explains How He & Bow Wow Were “The Face Of A Generation”
79 525 6
0
Teyana Taylor Cries After Elton John Pours On Compliments: “You’re My Girl”
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Romeo Miller Explains How He & Bow Wow Were “The Face Of A Generation”
79
0
Teyana Taylor Cries After Elton John Pours On Compliments: “You’re My Girl”
53
0
DJ Paul Details Strict COVID-19 Measures At Three 6 Mafia Arena Show
79
0
Ty Dolla $ign’s New Album Tracklist Is Stacked: Kanye West, Future, & More
185
0
Lil Durk Has Finished “The Voice” Album
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blacc Zacc Tennis
79
0
YFN Lucci Sept. 7th
79
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Ice Cube, Lady Of Rage, Nate Dogg & MC Ren Set It Off
172
0
Calboy Gang Gang
93
0
Pap Chanel & Future Feat. Herion Young Gucci Bucket Hat
172
0
KOTA The Friend Dragon
146
0
Lil Yachty & Sada Baby Not Regular
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
185
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
Young Dolph “The Land” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Romeo Miller Explains How He & Bow Wow Were “The Face Of A Generation”
Teyana Taylor Cries After Elton John Pours On Compliments: “You’re My Girl”
DJ Paul Details Strict COVID-19 Measures At Three 6 Mafia Arena Show