DJ Paul Offers His Perspective On Bizzy Bone & Juicy J’s “Verzuz” Scrap

One of the most anticipated battles in hip-hop finally went down last week when Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony went hit-for-hit on Verzuz. If you recall, this was initially planned out during the pandemic, before Swizz Beatz and Timbaland attempted to get involved. The show was briefly shelved before taking place on Dec. 3rd.



Things went south quickly during the event. While Bizzy Bone demanded some respect, Juicy J immediately cussed out Bizzy Bone who hurled a water bottle towards Three 6 Mafia’s side of the stage and all hell broke loose. Juicy J leaped towards Bone Thugs ready to brawl while Gangsta Boo offered some hilarious color commentary. Bizzy Bone was removed then returned to the stage shortly after.

DJ Paul recently sat down with HipHopDX where he shared his side of the story. He explained that Three 6 Mafia didn’t do anything to contribute to fuel the tension in the room. However, things had already begun to heat up with Bizzy’s Instagram posts and already stiff “mood.”

“The funny part about it is he hasn’t toured with the guys for like two years,” DJ Paul told DX. “Bone don’t even fuck with him. I’m not in their business; I don’t have anything to do with their business and I don’t even care. I just stood up for my boy Juicy J. That’s my brother and when [Bizzy] threw the shit at him, I stood in front of him and was ready to handle business… I’m not going to let anyone mess with anyone on my team. And that’s what it’s about — it’s about team.”

Paul also addressed Bizzy’s claim that Three 6 was mocking the group’s double-time flow. He said they “never mocked him the entire time because we knew what [Bizzy Bone] was on,” based on the series of Instagram posts leading up to the event. “He did posts calling us devil worshippers. We’re not devil worshippers. Juicy [and Project Pat’s] daddy is a preacher. We’re not devil worshippers,” he added.

Nonetheless, Paul appears to be down to work with Bizzy Bone on new music in the future. He said he would love to produce a whole body of work for Bizzy Bone but he just has to “gotta get it together.”

“I fuck with dude, tough. I love dude — put that in there! I’m a fan,” he said. “I would love to produce a project with me and Bizzy Bone. That’s like ‘Oh, my God. It would be so hard, n-gga?’ But he gotta get it together!”

