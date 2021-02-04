Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Weeknd To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show From The Stands: Report
79
0
Cam’ron Turns 45
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12679
1
Wiz Khalifa
1959
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DJ Premier’s Eminem & Rakim Pic Fuels Collab Dreams

Posted By on February 4, 2021

DJ Premier kicks off a wave of speculation after posting a picture of Eminem and Rakim, two legendary emcees who have yet to collaborate.

There aren’t many legendary emcees that Eminem hasn’t collaborated with in some capacity. From Jay-Z to Redman, Busta Rhymes to Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar to Black Thought, Method Man to Royce Da 5’9″ — Slim has done wonders in narrowing down his bucket list significantly. Yet somehow, despite being Aftermath partners for a brief tenure, Eminem and Rakim have yet to join forces on wax.

A relatively surprising turn, especially given the mutual respect that has been so openly voiced by both partiesGod Emcee in various songs and interviews.

And still, nothing has manifested — at least, not yet. DJ Premier recently took it upon himself to spark a wave of hype, unexpectedly taking to Instagram to share a picture of Eminem and Rakim with little context. Naturally, it didn’t take long for fans to kick off an exciting narrative, one in which the road ultimately leads to a Slim Shady and Rakim duet over DJ Premier production. 

Considering that Eminem recently worked with DJ Premier on “Book Of Rhymes,” some were hopeful that it would be the dawn of a fruitful creative partnership. Especially given that Em has yet to rap over a Primo instrumental, as the legendary producer was brought in to handle the scratches on their lone collaboration. Of course, it’s entirely possible that Premier was simply looking to pay homage to a pair of lyrical legends — but still, this is the internet, and it doesn’t take much to raise our collective hopes.

Check out Primo’s post below, and sound off if you’d welcome a duet between Eminem and Rakim — it kind of feels inevitable at this point, doesn’t it?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cam’ron Turns 45
106 525 8
0
The Weeknd To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show From The Stands: Report
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

The Weeknd To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show From The Stands: Report
79
0
Cam’ron Turns 45
106
0
Hip-Hop’s Best Verses: Lloyd Banks’ “Victory Freestyle”
119
0
Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby “Cry Baby” Video Earns Rave Reviews
132
0
J. Cole Co-Signs Lil Yachty’s Upcoming Banger
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

H.E.R. Fight For You
146
0
Baddnews Feat. Benny The Butcher Good Vibes
132
0
St. Lunatics S.T.L
79
0
Ghetts Feat. PA Salieu & BackRoad Gee No Mercy
159
0
Trey Songz Brain
238
0
Lil Durk Feat. Kehlani Love You Too
225
0
Ay Em Feat. BackRoad Gee Jon Snow
291
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. DaBaby “Cry Baby” Video
146
0
Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock “Green Light” Video
172
0
G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Weeknd To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show From The Stands: Report
Cam’ron Turns 45
Hip-Hop’s Best Verses: Lloyd Banks’ “Victory Freestyle”