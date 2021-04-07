Rap Basement

DMX Doesn’t Have COVID-19: Report

Posted By on April 7, 2021

DMX reportedly does not have COVID-19, which was falsely reported by numerous outlets.

DMX reportedly remains on life support as the hip-hop community continues to pray for his recovery following a heart attack on Friday. The rapper has suffered from substance abuse issues for much of his life, openly discussing how he became addicted to drugs at a very young age. His heart attack was reportedly brought on by a drug overdose. 

There has been a lot of misinformation circulating in the reporting of DMX’s health crisis, which the rapper’s own manager has spoken about. After advising that DMX had reportedly been taken off life support over the weekend, it was quickly revealed that that information was false, prompting his manager to take back the statement. On Tuesday evening, a report began circulating that DMX had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The exclusive information came from VladTV. That story has now been corrected from XXL, who issued the following statement on the rapper’s health.


Michael Hickey/BIG3/Getty Images

DMX does not have COVID-19, per an official source,” wrote the rap magazine on Twitter. “An update regarding his current condition will be coming later today.”

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is reportedly undergoing a lot of tests on Wednesday to determine the extent of his brain function. The results of the tests will be vital for DMX’s family to make important decisions about his future.

Continue to pray for DMX. We will keep you updated as more information is released.


Prince Williams/Getty Images
Via HNHH

