“DMX: Don’t Try To Understand” Trailer Gives A Look Inside The Rapper’s Prolific Life

It’s been less than a year since the world said an unexpected goodbye to Earl Simmons, better known to many as rapper DMX. The late 50-year-old led a unconventional life which fans can learn more about in the forthcoming HBO documentary, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand.

The film covers the period after X was released from jail, having served time for being convicted of tax evasion. The “Party Up” rapper had plans to head back out on a comeback tour, but they unfortunately never came to fruition due to his untimely death from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

DMX: Don’t Try to Understand is a part of HBO’s Music Box series, which chronicles the stories of six different artists and the unique, long-lasting impact they made on the music industry. Woodstock 99: Three Days of Peace, Love, and Raged and Alanis Morissette’s Jagged story have already been released, and Listening to Kenny G, Mr. Saturday Night, and Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss are set to follow DMX’s doc.

Throughout the movie, viewers will come to better understand the Romeo Must Die’s actor’s struggle with drug addiction, his less-than-shiny criminal past, and his unhealthy relationship with money. As some interviewees in the trailer pointed out, DMX stayed the same throughout his come up – this is partially why fans loved him so much, but his resistance to change ultimately played a part in his tragic downfall.

Don’t Try to Understand is directed by Christopher Frierson, who is making his debut with the project. The film will premiere on Thursday, November 25th. Check out the trailer below.