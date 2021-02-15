DMX Has Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, & Bono On His New Album

DMX is officially gearing up to bless the game with his ninth studio album, his first since 2015’s Redemption Of The Beast. And while information surrounding the anticipated comeback project are relatively scarce, X recently opened up about some key details during an epic appearance on NORE’s Drink Champs podcast.

After confirming that he was returning to Def Jam for his new album, DMX reveals that he only has two more songs to complete before the album wraps up. And while a clip NORE shared confirmed that both Griselda and Pop Smoke would be featured on the project, the full interview also reveals a couple of additional names involved. “I got Lil Wayne, I got Snoop,” he confirms, unsurprising given their chemistry in the legendary Verzuz dogfight. “I got The LOX. I got Bono — the U2 n***a.”

When asked how the Bono collaboration came to manifest, X explains that Swizz Beatz was the one who brought them together. “Swizz is the magician,” praises X. On that note, Swizzy’s wife Alicia Keys is also set to appear on the project, as is Usher. It should be noted that X appears particularly excited about the Usher collab, turning to his team and asking if he’s allowed to play a snippet.

“It’s called ‘Letter To My Son,'” explains X. “When I first did it, the only issue was the piano. Then my man, Ryan King Joseph, he play the violin. It was just piano on the song, and I never did a song with one instrument before. It came out crazy, it hits you. And then I heard [Joseph’s] work, and put him on the joint. The Bono joint is ‘Skyscrapers.’ Shit’s crazy. It got a Miami feel to it. I feel like I want to shoot the video here!” He closes the hype session by marveling at Bono’s bridge — “all muthafuckas need to do is listen to it, and we good.”

Check out the full interview below, and keep an eye out for more news on DMX’s upcoming album — all things considered, it’s shaping up to be one of the more exciting projects set to release this year.