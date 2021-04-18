Rap Basement

Featured

DMX Scheduled Texas Concert To Become A Tribute Show

Posted By on April 18, 2021

A slated appearance from the late rapper is being converted into a tribute show that will potentially include some big names.

It’s been a little more than a week since the passing of rap legend DMX and tributes to the late icon have continued to pour in. Gone too soon after losing the battle with his substance abuse issues, the Yonkers native was said to have been wrapping up a new album before his death. He had numerous upcoming appearances scheduled as well, including one next month at a Texas bar.  

X fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the late icon at the show are not completely out of luck, however. The owner of the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas Justin told TMZ that he and his team grew up loving DMX and his music, so booking him had been organized well in advance. X was scheduled to play at the venue May 29th, but Justin says the event will instead be made into a memorial concert honoring him.   


Theo Wargo/Getty Images

TMZ reports the tribute show will still include the originally scheduled opening acts already booked for DMX‘s original performance. Tone Royal and hip hop/rock band Coozablack & Sin City will open up the tribute, but Justin notes they’re still in need of a headliner. 

The bar owner tells TMZ that the ideal performer would be someone who was closer to the late rapper to make the night more personal and special for fans, with Busta Rhymes, Trae the Truth, and Snoop Dogg being thrown out as early potentials.

X died on April 9th after suffering an overdose that resulted in him losing the oxygen supply to his brain for nearly 30 minutes a week prior to passing. 

On his death, close friend of the rapper Snoop Dogg optimistically put it, “Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world and he was a great spirit who always looked out for everybody. He always prayed for everybody.”  

[via]
Via HNHH

