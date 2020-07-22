Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Waka Flocka Drops A PSA On Staying Successful
106
0
Gunna Reveals “Wunna” Deluxe Tracklist
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
821
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DMX & Snoop Dogg Face Off On Verzuz Tonight: How To Watch

Posted By on July 22, 2020

DMX and Snoop Dogg are going head-to-head in a battle of the hits tonight on Verzuz.

We’re not sure how they keep doing it but Swizz Beatz and Timbaland continue to up the ante with each Verzuz battle. At first, the hits battle was introduced to entertain music fans during the quarantine and, while we’re all still locked at home, it has continued on to become one of the most exciting things on Instagram Live. 

It was recently announced that Verzuz would be heading to Apple Music after the pair of legendary producers signed a deal. Shortly before, the latest battle was revealed to include arguably the most enticing face-off yet. DMX and Snoop Dogg will be going head-to-head tonight to determine who has the stronger catalog of hits. 

Taking place tonight, the two dogs will battle in what has all the makings of a historic bout. It is set to begin at 8 PM EST, or 5 PM PST. The stream will be available here, on the official Verzuz Instagram page.

Alternatively, it will also be available to watch on Apple Music via the Browse button. Finally, it will be accessible through Apple TV.

In other Verzuz news, a fight between T.I. and 50 Cent has long been rumored but it has not yet been confirmed by Timbo or Swizz. Maybe tonight, they’ll come through with the deets.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Waka Flocka Drops A PSA On Staying Successful
106 525 8
0
Gunna Reveals “Wunna” Deluxe Tracklist
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Waka Flocka Drops A PSA On Staying Successful
106
0
Gunna Reveals “Wunna” Deluxe Tracklist
106
0
Eminem Stressed About Mariah Carey Memoir: Report
106
0
Ebro Defends Logic, Calls His Haters “Corny”
93
0
Logic Reveals “No Pressure” Tracklist
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jason Derulo Take You Dancing
119
0
Pop Smoke Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hello
119
0
Shyne Grady Letter 2 Lucci
119
0
Reese LAFLARE Feat. Benny The Butcher No Hook
146
0
Shyne Grady Letter 2 Lucci
93
0
Curren$y Feat. Wiz Khalifa 90’ IROC-Z
172
0
R-Mean & Berner Feat. Chris Webby Real Sh*t
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Excitement
79
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
146
0
Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Waka Flocka Drops A PSA On Staying Successful
Gunna Reveals “Wunna” Deluxe Tracklist
Eminem Stressed About Mariah Carey Memoir: Report