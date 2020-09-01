Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DMX Spits MC Lyte’s Bars After Running Into Rapper With Lil Mama
93
0
Juicy J Suggests Three 6 Mafia Should Do “Verzuz” With N.W.A.
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
781
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
701
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DMX Spits MC Lyte’s Bars After Running Into Rapper With Lil Mama

Posted By on August 31, 2020

X proved that he is the ultimate fan of MC Lyte after he dropped bars to a song from her 1988 debut album.

What happens when a group of artists casually bump into one another? Someone starts dropping bars. DMX is currently working in the studio like a beast with Swizz Beatz after becoming inspired following his Verzuz with Snoop Dogg. Fans are excited to hear what he’s been cooking up in the kitchen and as a student of hip hop, DMX knows his way around a rap catalog. Lil Mama shared a video to show just how much knowledge DMX has of the classics after she shared a video of him stanning for rap legend MC Lyte. 

MC Lyte, DMX, Lil Mama
Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

In the clip, Lil Mama records MC Lyte in her car as X stands outside of the vehicle. DMX is speaking to MC Lyte when Lil Mama tells him to spit a few bars, so he goes on to pay homage to the rap icon. “I used to be in love with this guy named Sam / I don’t know why, cause he had the head like that of a clam / But you couldn’t tell me nothin, cause Sam was number one / Cause to me, oh my gosh, he was one in a million,” X rapped. The lyrics come from MC Lyte’s song “I Cram to Understand U” off of her 1988 debut studio album, Lyte as a Rock.

MC Lyte couldn’t help but have a wide smile on her face. Watch DMX give Lyte her roses below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Juicy J Suggests Three 6 Mafia Should Do “Verzuz” With N.W.A.
93 525 7
0
Toni Braxton Regrets Not Having More Sex: “I Should Have Partied More”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

DMX Spits MC Lyte’s Bars After Running Into Rapper With Lil Mama
93
0
Juicy J Suggests Three 6 Mafia Should Do “Verzuz” With N.W.A.
93
0
Toni Braxton Regrets Not Having More Sex: “I Should Have Partied More”
119
0
Letoya Luckett Reveals She Slept In Her Car After Leaving Destiny’s Child
93
0
YG Announces Upcoming Album “MY LIFE 4HUNNID”
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

NoCap Mistake
93
0
Big Havi Feat. Lil Keed Vibez'N
93
0
Monica Feat. Lil Baby Trenches
1006
0
AD 2 A.M
132
0
Sprado Feat. NLE Choppa Magic
185
0
UGK Underground
185
0
Lord Apex & V Don Feat. CJ Fly Belize
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
146
0
TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
251
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

DMX Spits MC Lyte’s Bars After Running Into Rapper With Lil Mama
Juicy J Suggests Three 6 Mafia Should Do “Verzuz” With N.W.A.
Toni Braxton Regrets Not Having More Sex: “I Should Have Partied More”