DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center

Posted By on April 16, 2021

Following his death at the age of 50, DMX will be honored in a public memorial at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center.

On April 9th, 2021, DMX passed away at the age of 50. One of hip-hop’s true honest writers, the beloved father of fifteen was mourned by family, friends, and fans — including the rap game in what felt like its entirety

Today, TMZ has confirmed that DMX will receive a public memorial at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will take place on Saturday, April 24, as per the word of X’s former manager Steve Rifkind. At the moment, further details are unconfirmed as the venue is still in the process of figuring out the ticketing procedure, with the ongoing COVID-19 situation raising questions about potential capacity. 

On the following day, Sunday, April 25th, DMX‘s family and a group of close contacts will gather for a funeral service at a New York Church. 

DMX

 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

TMZ also notes that Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano has been contemplating a method of honoring DMX, confirming possible plans to memorialize the late rapper through either a street name or a statue. It would certainly be a fitting tribute to the legendary emcee, who played a pivotal role in representing the Yonkers borough in the hip-hop landscape. 

It remains to be seen as to whether or not DMX’s memorial service will be live-streamed, as it’s likely that there will be many eager to unite in celebration of his legacy. Keep an eye out for more details as they surface. We’d like to once again share our condolences to DMX’s family during this difficult time. Rest in peace to one of the greatest to ever do it. 

[via]
Via HNHH

