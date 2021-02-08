Rap Basement

DMX’s New Album Features Pop Smoke & Griselda

Posted By on February 8, 2021

DMX confirms that his upcoming ninth album will feature collaborations from Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny The Butcher, and Pop Smoke.

There’s nothing quite like a comeback narrative, and many have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter of DMX‘s redemption arc for some time now. Ever since the legendary rapper’s release from prison in early 2019, fans have made sure to celebrate X and everything he’s contributed to the game. Following an instantly-iconic Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz confirmed that an inspired DMX had once again returned to the studio to shape his ninth studio album.

DMX

Mark Davis/Getty Image

While little is known about the project itself, DMX recently took a moment to chop it up with NORE during an upcoming and highly-anticipated episode of Drink Champs. As it happens, NORE shared a brief teaser clip, one in which DMX sheds a bit of light on some of the collaborations he has on deck. “I got the Griselda boys,” confirms X, though footage of their studio link-up had already fueled speculation. “Pop Smoke,” he continues, prompting surprise from NORE and DJ EFN. “That’s what type of new I’m doing.”

When asked as to whether or not he ever met Pop Smoke, DMX confirms that the pair were not able to connect. “The growling was just a coincidence,” says X, alluding to Pop Smoke’s signature cadence. NORE adds that Pop Smoke is basically “DMX and 50 Cent‘s baby,” a comment that prompts a hilarious response from X. “But he would have the baby!” adds an adamant X. “He would have the baby! It would be ours, but he would have it! I get it.”

Check out the hilarious (and informative) exchange below, and keep an eye out for more news on DMX’s new project.

Via HNHH

