DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests

Posted By on April 8, 2021

DMX’s condition hasn’t improved over the past week.

DMX has received a ton of support from fans and fellow rappers over the past week following the news that he suffered a heart attack following an overdose in New York. Since that time, X has been in the hospital where he has very little brain function due to the lack of oxygen sustained while in Cardiac Arrest. His family has been able to be at his side throughout all of this, and they have been holding out hope while X has been battling for his life.

On Wednesday, DMX went through a wide variety of tests to check his brain activity and whether or not his condition has improved. According to TMZ, X has not regained any brain function and the outlook remains grim. In fact, the publication is saying that his family could be met with some very difficult decisions over the coming days.

DMX

Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images

The rapper’s family has also asked Steve Rifkind, X’s manager, to fly into New York so that he can see him. Needless to say, the family wants X’s support system to be as large as ever during this very difficult time. The tributes continue to pour in for X and it’s been touching to see just how many people loved his music and want to see him get a second chance.

DMX‘s condition continues to be updated and we will be sure to always bring you the latest. As always, we send our thoughts and prayers to him and his family during this time.

DMX

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
[Via]
Via HNHH

