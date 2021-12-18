Rap Basement

Doja Cat Addresses Nas’s “Ultra Black” Mention: “It Didn’t Hurt Me”

Posted By on December 17, 2021

She believes that the Rap icon mentioned her because of what “other people kind of planted into his mind.”

It was over a year ago that Doja Cat became a trending topic after a few bars from Nas began to circulate. The Rap icon dropped his “Ultra Black” single from his acclaimed King’s Disease project with Hit-Boy and on it, he rapped, “We goin’ ultra-Black, unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black.” Soon, people began touting this as a diss about the biracial Popstar, but Nas insisted he doesn’t have any beef with Doja and he was just dropping witty bars.

Doja would come forward saying that she planned on releasing a track called “Nas,” but alas, the teased track reportedly arrived as “Ain’t Sh*t.” In her recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Planet Her artist once again addresses the controversy.

Doja Cat
Jeff Schear / Stringer / Getty Images

It didn’t hurt me. It was just like, ‘Oh, this sucks. This is no good,'” Doja said, but it seemed as if she was stung by the mention. Nas‘s jab came during a tie when Doja was receiving heavy criticism for certain resurfaced social media moments that many deemed to be racist.

“It’s just like, ‘This is a human being, a real human being with feelings,’ ” she added. “[I] don’t think it had anything to do with me, to be honest. I think whatever [Nas] was talking about was something that other people kind of planted into his mind. [But] if you’re able to reach that conclusion about me so confidently, there’s no point in ever talking about it. . . . I’m also very non-confrontational, and I don’t like the vibe of trying to prove myself to somebody that I don’t need to. I don’t think I really need to respond to that without humor.”

[via]
Via HNHH

