Doja Cat Announces New Single “Kiss Me More” With SZA

April 8, 2021

Doja Cat returns with her new single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA tonight!

Los Angeles-based recording artist Doja Cat has risen from a meme lord to a pop star, becoming the latest woman in rap to capture the hearts of millions of music fans around the world. She’s been hustling for a minute, releasing smidges of her artistic vision throughout the last half-decade with her debut album Amala and her follow-up effort, the ultra-viral Hot Pink. With songs like “Say So”, “Juicy”, “Streets”, “Cyber Sex”, “Rules”, “Like That”, and “Bottom B*tch” all spending time as major trends on TikTok and other social media platforms, Doja Cat has taken over her lane, becoming one of the most in-demand artists in the music business.

As we near the release of her upcoming album Planet Her, Doja Cat appears ready to ramp up her return effort, following her feature on Saweetie’s “Best Friend” with a single of her own. The 25-year-old has officially announced her next single, titled “Kiss Me More”, which features SZA. The song is dropping tonight.

The cover art shows a beautiful landscape stylized in teal and pink tones. Female mannequins stand face-to-face in front of palm trees, speed boats, and more oceanside wonder. 

The track already has fans of both artists freaking out on social media. Anytime Doja Cat or SZA announces new music, it’s a good day for stan Twitter.


Frazer Harrison, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Will you be checking out “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA tonight? Check out what others are saying below.

Via HNHH

