Doja Cat Becomes First Rapper With Three Top-Ten Songs At Top 40 Radio

2021 has been the year of Doja Cat.

Transforming from internet meme to bonafide superstar, the “Juicy” rapper is on an unparalleled run and at just 25-years-old, she is already reaching the highest echelons of fame and success.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

No matter where you look, no matter where you listen, you are bound to hear something by, or about, Doja Cat. From what feels like every TikTok to every playlist to every radio station, Doja is inescapable and is seemingly taking over music at a blistering pace.

With the release of Planet Her back in June, the “Say So” rapper cemented herself among the modern greats in terms of popularity and streaming numbers. Besides the ever-important TikTok success, Doja Cat is burning up the actual charts. With her album still sitting at #7 on the Billboard Top 200 and spending four months in the Top 10, and her recent de-throning of Drake as the rapper with the most monthly Spotify listeners, it’s clear that Doja is absolutely here to stay.

And despite her recent sentiments that is run down and overworked, Doja stays breaking records.

With “You Right” featuring The Weeknd landing at #6, “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA at #7 and “Need to Know” at #10, Doja Cat has just become the first rapper to secure three top-ten hits on the American Top 40 list.

Coming off the heels of passing Drake, hosting the VMAs and recently making her Austin City Limits debut, grabbing three top-ten spots on the Top 40 list feels like just another notch in Doja Cat’s figurative belt, but become the first rapper to do so is no small feat, especially considering that she is only the second artist ever to achieve this.

Having three songs in the Top 40’s Top 10 means that the entire country is going to continue to hear Doja Cat in their cars, in their workplaces and wherever has a radio. Combined with her repeated viral success, this accomplishment is sure to tighten her grip on music as a whole, and further her reputation as one of the greatest hitmakers of her generation.

