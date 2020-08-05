Rap Basement

Doja Cat, BTS & J Balvin To Perform At 2020 MTV VMAs

Posted By on August 4, 2020

The event will be the first held inside the Barclays Center since Covid-19 shutdowns.

MTV has made its first announcement about who will perform at the 2020 Video Music Awards. The popular award show, which will take place on Sunday, August 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, will feature Doja Cat, J Balvin and the famed Kpop group BTS

The 2020 awards will mark BTS’s first performance at the VMAs. In addition to performing, Doja Cat has been announced as a finalist for the “Best New Artist” award, contending against Roddy Ricch and Pop Smoke among others. 

doja cat vmas

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The show will be the first live event held inside the Barclays Center since venues shut down in response to Covid-19. Approved by Governor Andrew Cuomo, an MTV spokesperson says the network is working with state and local officials to devise a plan to “not compromise the health and safety of anyone involved in the event.” Cuomo has not yet stated specifically what the measures will be but did remark during a press conference that the event will have a “limiting or no audience.” 

MTV also stated that their plan includes “extensive social procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible and limited capacity or no audience.” In addition, they are planning to hold additional performances at “various iconic locations” throughout the big apple, to celebrate New York’s response to its coronavirus outbreak. 

Check out the full list of 2020 VMA nominees here.

[via]

 

Via HNHH

