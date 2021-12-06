Rap Basement

6ix9ine & NBA YoungBoy Collab Confirmed By Wack 100
212
0
Doja Cat, Cardi B, Playboi Carti & Coi Leray Headline TikTok's Top Ten Songs Of 2021
212
0
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2356
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1721
0
Doja Cat, Cardi B, Playboi Carti & Coi Leray Headline TikTok’s Top Ten Songs Of 2021

Posted By on December 6, 2021

TikTok recently revealed its top-ten songs of the year.

The past few years have seen TikTok transform from a heavily-scrutinized Vine successor to a bonafide social media powerhouse that shows no signs of slowing down.

A driving force across all media, TikTok’s impact is immense and has dictated trends in fashion, photography, film and seemingly every other art form. But while the platform consistently shifts the trajectory of creation, its impact on music is inarguably impressive.

As creators like Addison Rae and the D’Amelio sisters popularized short dances to relatively-unknown songs, those unknown songs became the biggest records in the world. Becoming the soundscape for a viral TikTok dance is a legitimate way to break onto the scene in 2021, and in a recent press release, the platform revealed its top ten songs of the past year. (TikTok released its list of top ten U.S. songs, as well as its top five global songs.)

Beginning with Popp Hunna’s smash hit “Aderrall (Corvette Corvette), TikTok’s top ten songs are highlighted by social media mainstays like Doja Cat and Coi Leray (“Kiss Me More” & “Twinnem”), two of rap’s biggest superstars in Cardi B and Playboi Carti (“Up” & “Punk Monk), and 2021’s biggest newcomer, Olivia Rodrigo. (“driver’s license”) Erica Banks makes an appearance for “Buss It,” a song that sparked the year’s bounciest trend, LPB Poody’s “Batman” secured the #2 spot, and Kayla Nicole’s “Bundles” slides in at #3 after its run as the anthem of summer 2021. 

TikTok’s Top 10 Songs (U.S. Only)
1. Popp Hunna: “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)
2. LPB Poody: “Batman”
3. Kayla Nicole feat. Taylor Girlz: “Bundles”
4. Doja Cat feat. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
5. Coi Leray: “TWINNEM”
6. Cardi B: “Up”
7. Erica Banks: “Buss It”
8. Masked Wolf: “Astronaut In The Ocean”
9. Playboi Carti: “Punk Monk”
10. Olivia Rodrigo: “driver’s license”

What do you think of TikTok’s Top 10 Songs of 2021? Let us know down in the comments. 

Via HNHH

