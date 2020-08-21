Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Claims She’s Dropping A Track Titled “NAS” Next Week
66
0
Tokyo Vanity Airs Out Industry, Is Asked “To Be A Writer For Hoes Who Can’t Rap”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
979
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Doja Cat Claims She’s Dropping A Track Titled “NAS” Next Week

Posted By on August 20, 2020

Nas recently took a verbal shot at Doja Cat on his recently released single “Ultra Black.”

There’s a new song on the way from Doja Cat and it looks as if it may give a nod to Nas. In just a few hours, Nas will release his album King’s Disease, and ahead of the drop, the rap legend delivered his lead single “Ultra Black.” On the Hit-Boy-assisted track, Nas raps, “We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.” This is an obvious reference to Doja’s recent controversies, including her language and opinions of Black culture.

Doja Cat, Nas, Instagram Live, Ultra Black
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Later, Doja Cat dismissed the “Ultra Black” reference, and on Thursday (August 20), she shared that she has a track titled “NAS” dropping next week. While on Instagram Live, Doja revealed that “NAS” is an acronym and she planned for its release before Nas’s track was released. “If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. If you don’t, you don’t,” she said.

Following the accusations that Doja was pandering to racist trolls in video chat rooms, the singer-rapper denied the allegations against her. After a brief hiatus from social media, Doja Cat is back, full force. Check out the clip of her speaking about her forthcoming single below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Tokyo Vanity Airs Out Industry, Is Asked “To Be A Writer For Hoes Who Can’t Rap”
106 525 8
0
Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Single & Project
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Claims She’s Dropping A Track Titled “NAS” Next Week
66
0
Tokyo Vanity Airs Out Industry, Is Asked “To Be A Writer For Hoes Who Can’t Rap”
106
0
Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Single & Project
132
0
NBA Youngboy’s New Album Cover Is Copying Roddy Ricch According To Fans
238
0
Dave East Reflects On Taking Kodak Black Off “Night Shift”
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Lord
172
0
Metro Marrs Oh Yea
132
0
Protoje Feat. Wiz Khalifa A Vibe
132
0
Clipse Feat. Fabolous Comedy Central
146
0
Baha Bank$ Feat. Chance The Rapper Shake Dat A$$
251
0
Redman Feat. Mr. Cream & Mr. Green Hip-Hop 2020
172
0
Flee Lord & 38 Spesh Feat. Fred The Godson The Lord & The God
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
185
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Lil Tjay “Mood Swings” Video
159
0
Gunna “200 FOR LUNCH / DIRTY DIANA” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Claims She’s Dropping A Track Titled “NAS” Next Week
Tokyo Vanity Airs Out Industry, Is Asked “To Be A Writer For Hoes Who Can’t Rap”
Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Single & Project