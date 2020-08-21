Doja Cat Claims She’s Dropping A Track Titled “NAS” Next Week

There’s a new song on the way from Doja Cat and it looks as if it may give a nod to Nas. In just a few hours, Nas will release his album King’s Disease, and ahead of the drop, the rap legend delivered his lead single “Ultra Black.” On the Hit-Boy-assisted track, Nas raps, “We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.” This is an obvious reference to Doja’s recent controversies, including her language and opinions of Black culture.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Later, Doja Cat dismissed the “Ultra Black” reference, and on Thursday (August 20), she shared that she has a track titled “NAS” dropping next week. While on Instagram Live, Doja revealed that “NAS” is an acronym and she planned for its release before Nas’s track was released. “If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. If you don’t, you don’t,” she said.

Following the accusations that Doja was pandering to racist trolls in video chat rooms, the singer-rapper denied the allegations against her. After a brief hiatus from social media, Doja Cat is back, full force. Check out the clip of her speaking about her forthcoming single below.