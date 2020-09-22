Doja Cat Debunks Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Collab Rumors, Calls It A “Great Idea”

Often, fans have an “if you will it, they will come” attitude when wishing for their favorite artists’ collaborations. It has happened, albeit infrequently, that fans have mustered up enough online support to almost force artists to unite on wax, but Doja Cat took to Twitter to shut down rumors involving her next single. Earlier this month, Doja told MTV that she’s been working on her sophomore album, a project that she described as including “some dancehall stuff on there, some Afrobeat stuff, some funk, house. I’m trying to cover all bases.” With that news brought the rumor mill, and soon, people began to say that Doja Cat had a Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande song on deck.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Unfortunately for them, Doja tweeted that it’s all a made-up fantasy. “I just want you guys to know the DNA collab is completely a fan made rumor and there wasn’t any plan for it to happen but it sounds like a great idea and i’d love to do it,” the rapper said. “Just wanted to debunk it all for you guys cuz i see you all in the comment section buggin out about it.” Doja did add, “HOWEVER the Ari and Doja collab exists entirely. <3.”

A release date has yet to be shared, but we’re sure we’ll hear more from Doja’s camp in the weeks to come.