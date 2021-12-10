Rap Basement

Kanye West Forgot The Lyrics To "Forever" During Larry Hoover Benefit Show
132
0
Doja Cat Eviscerates Twitter Troll After Cancelling Shows Due To COVID-19
185
0
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2528
1
Papoose November
1376
0
Doja Cat Eviscerates Twitter Troll After Cancelling Shows Due To COVID-19

Posted By on December 10, 2021

Doja Cat was not having it.

“i’m f*ckin pissed.” 

That’s the latest tweet on Doja Cat‘s official Twitter page. Unfortunately, her tweet *right* before that has been deleted. 

Earlier today, Doja took to Twitter to announce that, due to COVID-19, she had to cancel her Jingle Ball appearances in both New York City and Boston. 

“We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine,” she said in a statement posted around 1 p.m. “For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 or Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball. I’m extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there.” 

Despite her recent comments that music is no longer fun for her, and that she is burnt out from performing, it is clear that the “Say So” singer is disappointed that she must miss her two Jingle Ball performances. But one Twitter troll misconstrued her heartfelt statement as anger towards her crew for contracting the coronavirus. 

“why is she mad at her team for getting corona when SHE gave it to them…,” @rihvival responded. “get a grip, doja.” 

In a since-deleted quote tweet, Doja Cat dragged her. 

“Excuse me b*tch?,” she wrote. “I’m mad at the fact I can’t perform. Don’t you ever put words in my mouth you f*cking demonic rat.” 


What do you think of Doja Cat’s clapback at this Twitter troll? Let us know down in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Kanye West Forgot The Lyrics To "Forever" During Larry Hoover Benefit Show
132 525 10
0
BlocBoy JB Vents About Depression: "Go To Sleep Wanting To Die"
212 525 16
0

Kanye West Forgot The Lyrics To "Forever" During Larry Hoover Benefit Show
132
0
Doja Cat Eviscerates Twitter Troll After Cancelling Shows Due To COVID-19
185
0
BlocBoy JB Vents About Depression: "Go To Sleep Wanting To Die"
212
0
Slim 400 Honored Young Dolph In Eerie Final Post
529
0
Impossible Brief & Shakur Estate Announce NFT Collection Inspired By Tupac Shakur's Rarest Jewelry
225
0
