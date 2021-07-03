Doja Cat, G Herbo, & Big Sean Highlight “Fire Emoji” This Week

With the summer in full swing, numerous artists have been bringing out some incredible projects and it seems like the releases won’t be slowing down anytime soon. This is great news for hip-hop fans everywhere, as every single week, they are getting blessed with some huge releases from the biggest artists in the game. Just last week, we saw new albums from Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator. This week, we got projects from Yungeen Ace, G Herbo, and even Young Buck, and we’re sure some of you are giving these albums a thorough listen.

To help sort through the new music, our “Fire Emoji” playlist is updated weekly, and this week, we have five new tracks in the fold. First up on the list, we have the tantalizing collab between Doja Cat and Young Thug called “Payday” which comes off of Planet Her. From there, we have Big Sean‘s “Freshman 10” freestyle which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Next up on our playlist is “T.O.P” from G Herbo and 21 Savage. Herbo just released his new album 25 and it is definitely worth checking out. To close out the new additions to the playlist, we have “Gutter” by GRIP and WARA, as well as “Whole Lotta Ice” by BigWalkDog, Lil Baby, and Pooh Shiesty.

Check out the “Fire Emoji” playlist below and let us know which songs from the past week were your favorites.