Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kodak Black & Lil Wayne Officially Pardoned By Trump: Report
159
0
Ludacris Lands “Luda Can’t Cook” Special: “It’s Going To Be Delicious”
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1257
0
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Doja Cat Is “Not Comfortable” With Making TikTok Vids: “Y’all Got Me”

Posted By on January 19, 2021

After receiving “unintentionally gaslighting” comments from trolls, Doja says she’s backing away from the app.

If her recent set of Twitter posts are to be believed, Doja Cat is taking a break from TikTok. The award-winning artist is known for her eclectic style and unconventional humor, but like many other celebrities, Doja has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism from the public. After posting a few funny videos of TikTok, Doja made her way over to Twitter to share that she no longer wants to share her humor on the dance challenge-filled platform.

Doja Cat, Twitter, TikTok
Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“I’m not comfortable making tik toks anymore i feel like something is wrong w me. y’all got me. :/,” the singer wrote on Twitter. One of her fans apologized to her for the “hate” she receives. “They’re not even being hateful they’re just unintentionally gaslighting and i’m deadass not fit to just take the joke cuz i’ve actually struggled w sh*t before and i have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of sh*t.”

“It’s really my dumbass fault cuz i put myself out there to be made fun of anyway but it’s just reached a point for me personally so i’m done w the funny sh*t,” she added. “Y’all can make fun of my music n my performances cuz those not meant to be a joke and ill feel better about that.” We send nothing but positive vibes Doja Cat‘s way. Check out her tweets below.

Doja Cat, Twitter, TikTok
Twitter
Doja Cat, Twitter, TikTok
Twitter
Doja Cat, Twitter, TikTok
Twitter
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kodak Black & Lil Wayne Officially Pardoned By Trump: Report
159 525 12
0
Ludacris Lands “Luda Can’t Cook” Special: “It’s Going To Be Delicious”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kodak Black & Lil Wayne Officially Pardoned By Trump: Report
159
0
Ludacris Lands “Luda Can’t Cook” Special: “It’s Going To Be Delicious”
79
0
Doja Cat Is “Not Comfortable” With Making TikTok Vids: “Y’all Got Me”
106
0
Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”
79
0
Sean Paul Claims Jay-Z Was Jealous After “Baby Boy” Collab With Beyoncé
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Zaza
132
0
Marlon Craft State Of The Union
79
0
Lous And The Yakuza Feat. Joey Bada$$ Amigo (Remix)
106
0
Kanye West Feat. Kendrick Lamar No More Parties In LA
212
0
Mozzy Neva Said It
159
0
PnB Rock Feat. King Von Rose Gold
119
0
DJ Clockwork Mac Miller Remixxed
344
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
225
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
318
0
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kodak Black & Lil Wayne Officially Pardoned By Trump: Report
Ludacris Lands “Luda Can’t Cook” Special: “It’s Going To Be Delicious”
Doja Cat Is “Not Comfortable” With Making TikTok Vids: “Y’all Got Me”