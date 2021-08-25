Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Doja Cat Is Set To Host The Upcoming 2021 MTV VMAs

Posted By on August 25, 2021

Doja Cat will be making her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12th.

Summer may be slipping away, but Doja Cat is sure to bring back the heat when she makes her hosting debut at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. It was recently announced that she was on the roster of performers for the evening, but it’s now been confirmed that we’ll be seeing even more of the “Woman” singer than expected.

On August 25th, Doja took to Instagram to share the big news. “I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow. Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv,” the 25-year-old wrote. As if hosting and performing isn’t reason enough to celebrate, the rapper has also been nominated for five awards, including two of the night’s most prestigious – “Video of the Year” for “Kiss Me More” feat. SZA and “Artist of the Year”.

 Doja Cat 2021

Kevin Winters/Getty Images

Stars who will be sharing the stage with Doja include Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, and LORDE, just to name a few. Our host may originate from LA, but on September 12th she’ll be coming to us live from Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

It may be her first time leading the charge, but Doja Cat is no stranger to the VMAs. Back in 2020, she performed an unforgettable mash-up of her hits “Say So” & “Like That” while also taking home the award for “PUSH Best New Artist”. 

Check out 2021 MTV VMAs Nominees if you want to know who else you can expect to see at the show.

Spark Sport | embed Instagram Post Live or On Demand

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
199
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College