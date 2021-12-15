Rap Basement

Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” Remix Earns Them A New Guinness World Record

Posted By on December 15, 2021

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat will go down in history as the first female rap duo to conquer the Billboard Hot 100.

Over the past two years, women have solidified their position at the forefront of Hip-Hop culture, and 2020 especially saw some of our favorite femcees reach incredible new heights. In addition to being more present and dominant than ever, the women in rap made history last year as well, as two female rap collaborations made it all the way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Doja Cat‘s “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj was able to grab the top spot on the U.S. singles chart on May 16, 2020, and just three months later, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sultry single “WAP” also reached the apex of the Billboard Hot 100. While both of the songs made history, it was Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj‘s groovy, pop-rap collab that was able to crack the ceiling and open the floodgates.

Over a year later, that achievement has now been recorded in the history books, as the Guinness World Records have officially recognized the “Say So” remix as the first song from a female rap duo to become a Hot 100 chart-topper. While fans await Doja Cat’s response to the great news, Nicki has shared the news on her Instagram, with the caption, “No album/single out in 3 years. Cheers to 2022.”

Revisit Doja Cat‘s Nicki Minaj-assisted remix of “Say So” below and let us know in the comments some of your favorite female rap duos of all time.

Via HNHH

