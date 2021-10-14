Rap Basement

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of "Faces" Being Re-Released
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
Papoose September
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Doja Cat Passes Drake To Become Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify

Posted By on October 14, 2021

Doja Cat is officially the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 63.6 million.

Justin Bieber is presently the most-streamed artist on Spotify but as far as hip-hop goes, a new leader in monthly listeners has just been revealed.

Following the release of Certified Lover Boy, Drake comfortably had the most monthly listeners among rappers on Spotify, but he has officially been dethroned by Doja Cat, who replaces him at the top by a short margin.


Rich Fury/Getty Images

As it stands, Doja Cat currently has 63.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with many songs from her Planet Her album reaching the 100-million stream point. Some records, like “Kiss Me More” with SZA, are on pace to eventually surpass one billion streams. In comparison, Drake currently has 63.3 million monthly listeners. Much like Doja Cat, a few of Drake’s latest songs have already surpassed the 100-million stream mark, including “Fair Trade,” “Girls Want Girls,” “Way 2 Sexy,” and “Knife Talk.”


Cole Burston/Getty Images

This speaks to Doja Cat’s tremendous rise to superstardom in the last few years, as she continues to drop off records that some fans would be quick to call classics. 

She may lean over to the pop side, but this is something that Doja warned us about for months. She tweeted in May, saying, “DONT EVER FUCKIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER. AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS FUCKIN THAT.”

Now, she’s the most streamed rapper on Spotify. Congratulations to Doja Cat.


Screenshots via Spotify
Via HNHH

Drake & Future "Life Is Good" Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report
Don Toliver Reveals That He Wrote "No Photos" For Pop Smoke
Doja Cat Passes Drake To Become Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify
Don Q Funk Flex Freestyle #167
Soulja Boy Squid Game
Young Chop Get Hit In They Sh*t
YNW BSlime Feat. NLE Choppa Citi Trends
NBA OG 3Three Cardio
Offset Jim Feat. Aitch Chinese K
Maxo Kream GREENER KNOTS
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee "Not Gang" Video
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On "In My Bag"
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Jhene Aiko "One Of Dem Nights" Video
