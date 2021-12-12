Doja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: “You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”

Doja Cat shared high praise for the legendary North Carolina hip hop duo, Little Brother, on Instagram live, Friday. Doja remarked that the group, consisting of rappers Phonte and Big Pooh, are responsible for one of her all-time favorite verses in rap history on the track “Whatever You Say” from Little Brother’s 2003 debut, The Listening.

“That’s one of my favorite verses in the entire fuckin’ history of rap, ever,” Doja Cat told her IG followers while doing her makeup. “That shit was so smooth. He didn’t rhyme one fucking word. I don’t care what anybody says. Maybe the last bar. He said, ‘personal time inversed in rhyme.’ That was the only thing he rhymed together. The whole rest of that verse was not rhymed. Nothing. Not one fucking rhyming thing, but it worked. It worked. You don’t have to rhyme.”



In response to a clip from the stream surfacing on Twitter, Phonte replied: “IN THE RACIAL CHAT ROOMS BUMPIN @LittleBrotherNC!!! Much love, @DojaCat. Thank you for listening.”

Doja Cat answered: “I love you man, you’re a fuckin’ legend.”

